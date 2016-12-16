Antiguan Politician To Face Trial For Beating Policeman

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday December 16, 2016 – The trial of an Antiguan politician accused of beating a police officer will begin early next year.

George Wehner, the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker of the St George constituency, was released on $1,500 bail when he appeared before All Saints Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel yesterday morning.

He is accused of two counts of battery on a police officer on September 9. He has been given February 22, 2017 as the date for his trial for the alleged offences.

Wehner was granted bail with two sureties, and has to report to the Willikies Police Station every Monday and Thursday, pending the outcome of the case or until the court instructs otherwise.

He also had to surrender his travel documents and was cautioned not to interfere with the complainant, Constable Marvin Cuffy, and to stay at least 50 feet away from him. If he doesn’t comply with the conditions, his bail will be revoked.

It is alleged the parties were at a meeting of good governance group, The Movement, when the incident occurred.

