Antiguan Immigration Officer Dies After Liposuction In US

FLORIDA, United States, Monday March 13, 2017 – Investigations are underway in Miami following the death of a 32-year-old Antiguan woman who had liposuction at a clinic there.

Nikisha Lewis, an immigration officer, flew from Antigua to Spectrum Aesthetics Center for Cosmetic Surgery last Monday to have the cosmetic surgery that same day.

However, according to US media reports, the married mother of two girls was rushed to hospital after she stopped breathing. However, she was pronounced dead about two hours later.

According to NBC, the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death could not be determined immediately after the autopsy and it could take weeks to find out the exact reason Lewis died.

Julie Ingle, an attorney for Dr. Rami Ghurani who performed Lewis’ procedure, issued a statement saying that her client had “provided the highest level of care as he does with all patients” and was “deeply saddened by the loss of his patient and offers his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time”.

Meantime, an attorney for Spectrum Aesthetics, Kubs Lalchandani, also offered condolences to Lewis’ family and said the company is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter and is cooperating with state officials to determine what led to the young woman’s death.

Police have also launched a homicide investigation into her death.

Condolences have been pouring in from friends, colleagues and even strangers on social media, with many commenting that Lewis was already a beautiful woman.

In Antigua, Chief Immigration Officer Annette Mark said staff were shocked and saddened by the sudden death of their colleague, who had been an immigration officer for 10 years and had been recently posted at the V C Bird International Airport.

“We are trying to find strength in each other because it is like losing family. It has been hard on the staff. She will definitely be missed. She was a lovely person and it is really sad, very sad for all of us,” she told Observer Media.

Family members have so far declined comment to the media.

