Antigua’s Opposition Party Kicks Former Leadership Hopeful Out

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Tuesday February 14, 2017 – Antigua’s Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) has formally given the boot to Member of Parliament Joanne Massiah almost a month after the outspoken politician publicly turned her back on the party.

The UPP announced Massiah’s expulsion yesterday, following a decision taken by the executive on Sunday.

There has been no reaction from Massiah to the development thus far.

The UPP had already announced a new candidate for the All Saints East & Luke constituency held by Massiah and Massiah herself has declared that she would be a member of a new political party.

The former government minister, once tipped to be the first female leader of the UPP, lost favour with her colleagues almost two years ago following contentious leadership elections in May 2015.

She had withdrawn from the race, which included current UPP leader Harold Lovell, citing unfair treatment, conflict of interest and tampering with the delegates list.

On the heels of the internal election, Massiah was sidelined by the party, which suspended her in October last year from all party activities, pending investigations into complaints made against her.

Grievances outlined in a letter issued by the UPP suggested that Massiah aided and abetted party rivals when they viciously attacked the party in Parliament. She was also accused of disrespecting the party’s former deputy leader Dr Jacqui Quinn when she walked out of Parliament during Quinn’s presentation.

Massiah has since signaled she has moved on and is ready to hit the campaign trail.

“In the next general elections there will be a party that will be contesting all 17 seats,” she said. “My colleagues and I, we are serious minded people…Something new, fresh and dynamic is on the horizon and sooner rather than later the people of this country will welcome [it].

“Joanne Massiah will be on the ballot,” the Antigua Observer reported her as saying.

