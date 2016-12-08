An Appeal For Jamaican Families To Take Home Wards of The State This Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday December 8, 2016 – It’s that time of year often said to be for children. But for thousands of Jamaican children who are wards of the State, it won’t be as merry a Christmas as it will be for others.

So, the Child Development Agency (CDA) is appealing to Jamaicans, through its Take a Child Home for Christmas programme, to open their hearts and homes to those little ones during the festive season.

“These are normally children in State-run or privately owned facilities whom we want to give the opportunity to spend this time of the year in a family setting,” said Regional Director for the CDA’s South East Region, Robert Williams.

There are some 4,700 of these children in 58 facilities across the island.

Williams is encouraging upstanding citizens of Jamaica who are able to make a positive difference in a child’s life this Christmas to reach out and be a part of that circle of care.

“Help to bring joy to their lives this Christmas, because some of these children have no families outside of the care protection system,” he pleaded.

Jamaicans interested in participating in the programme must have no criminal record, and background checks will be done on everyone who applies, as well as a home assessment.

“We go where the person live to see what the setting is like and we also have to talk to all the persons who live in the home, because we want to ensure that the children are placed in a suitable environment and that there is appropriate accommodation,” explained Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CDA, Rochelle Dixon.

