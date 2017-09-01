Baby’s Death in Reprisal Killing Shakes The Bahamas; Officials Working on Holistic Plan to Arrest Crime

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Friday September 1, 2017 – Shaken by the shocking shooting of an eight-month-old baby in what has been described as a reprisal killing, Bahamian Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel and the top brass of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have been meeting to find solutions to the vexing crime problem.

With mounting criticism of the Government’s handling of the problem, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold who confirmed that talks have been taking place, stressed that Government’s zero tolerance approach to crime has not changed and every effort was being made to strengthen the Royal Bahamas Police Force to ensure it can arrest the problem.

Citing the establishment of a Cabinet subcommittee of crime, he stressed that a holistic approach to the problem would deliver results.

“The prime minister has called for the formation of a ministerial subcommittee as well, because crime is vexing and one plan or one element of a plan is not going to solve it. We have seen that certainly with the former administration and so [it’s] a work in progress always.

“The police on one side and then social elements must be added – whether it’s the school, whether it’s the church – and we have to pay attention to the recommendations wherever they come from and do the very best that we can to implement those recommendations,” he said.

Newbold told reporters the murder of the baby on Monday left “everybody really shocked”.

According to the police, the infant, Shelton Tinker Jr, was killed in an act of retaliation against the baby’s father, Shelton Tinker Sr.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the father of the toddler was about to enter his home when he was forced into the residence by a gunman who he knew.

Once inside the house, the gunmen shot Tinker, his girlfriend Jeffrina Sweeting and their baby.

“The infant died on the scene, the male and the female were transported to hospital by ambulance and they are listed in serious condition. The man is in more serious condition than the woman,” Fernander said.

The senior cop said the male victim and the suspected gunman had an argument the night before, which police believe led to the shooting.

Anthon Anthony Davis-Stevens, 19, has been charged with the baby’s murder and the attempted murder of the infant’s parents.

The teenager appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

