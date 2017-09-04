Bahamas Government Warns Against Price Gouging Ahead of Hurricane Irma

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Monday September 4, 2017 – As The Bahamas prepares for a potential impact from Hurricane Irma heading into the weekend, the government is warning retailers and wholesalers they will feel the full weight of the law if they try take advantage of the situation to price gouge.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Office of Prime Minister advised the general public and all retailers and wholesalers of essential items, particularly breadbasket food items, medical and prescription drug supplies as well as hurricane preparedness items, such as plywood and nails, that “price gouging, and specifically the hoarding of items for speculation or profiteering, as well as the marking-up of prices by retailers and wholesalers in the advent of a potential natural disaster” are criminal offences.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has instructed the Prices Commission to begin a programme of strict supervision, review and monitoring of the prices being charged for the essential items, starting immediately.

The Commission will report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General which has, in consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, committed to aggressively investigate any information which might indicate any “price gouging”, and to act accordingly.

The Bahamas is not under any watches or warnings. However, projections have put Hurricane Irma to impact the country late in the week into next weekend.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)