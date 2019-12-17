Bahamas Tourism Director General Named Caribbean Tourism Director of The Year

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Director General, Joy Jibrilu

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Tuesday December 17, 2019 – Expert stewardship and deft handling of the post-Hurricane Dorian climate in The Bahamas were just a few of the attributes that landed the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Director General, Joy Jibrilu, the prestigious title of Caribbean Tourism Director of The Year, according to the Caribbean Travel Awards.

Launched in 2014, the Caribbean Travel Awards are the region’s premier celebration of the best of travel and tourism. Winners are selected by The Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and network of contributors and based on year-round research and on-the-ground travel experiences and information.

“Joy Jibrilu has done an admirable job for The Bahamas in a year of immense highs and tragic lows, from a rapid tourism surge earlier in the year to calmly leading the destination through the tragedy of Hurricane Dorian — and quickly getting the message out about how and where to visit The Bahamas,” remarked Alexander Britell, Editor in Chief and Founder of The Caribbean Journal.

Reacting to the announcement, Jibrilu said she was humbled.

“I’m still processing the gravity of such a prestigious award. It is indeed both humbling, personally gratifying and a great way to end, what has been quite a year,” she said.

“Being named Tourism Director of the Year by Caribbean Journal, a leading regional travel publication, is a very rewarding accolade that means so much to me, personally, and also to our destination. This award crowns a year that has seen us in The Bahamas rise to meet one of the greatest challenges dealt to our tourism economy.”

However, she stressed that the award was not for her alone.

“It’s the final result of a collaborative effort from an exceptional team – from the communications team to our sales team globally, meticulously working in tandem towards a clear and concise vision. Hurricane Dorian was perhaps the greatest challenge ever faced by our nation.

“Naturally, the destructiveness of Dorian attracted lots of international media attention. It was critical for us to quickly manage the narrative in the storm’s aftermath, to disseminate the accurate message about the effects of the storm on our destination, to ensure that the world understood that only two of our islands were affected by the storm and that the vast majority of our islands are unaffected and open for business,” she said.

Jibrilu was appointed Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation in May 2014.

The official presentation of her award will be held at the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Marketplace next January.

