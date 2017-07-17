Bahamian Murder Suspect Deported From US to Face Law At Home

FLORIDA, United States, Monday July 17, 2017 – A Bahamian man who was wanted in his homeland for murder, has been sent back from the United States to his homeland to face the music.

Jamal Redmond Wallace, 33, was handed over by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) last Thursday.

He had been living in the US illegally for more than three years. According to ICE, he arrived in the country on November 1, 2013 and was granted a stay up to April 30, 2014. However, Wallace overstayed his welcome.

He was arrested by US Border Patrol in Tampa, Florida, on March 29 this year, the same day an arrest warrant was issued for him by Bahamian authorities.

An immigration judge on May 10 ordered his deportation.

“This removal is evidence that ICE will not allow criminals to hide behind our country’s borders to avoid justice in their home country,” said Marc Moore, field office director for the Miami Field Office of ERO.

Wallace was listed as wanted for murder by Bahamian police in August 2013.

