Barbados and China Reach Reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday August 29, 2017 – Barbadians wishing to travel to the People’s Republic of China for 30 days or less, no longer require a visa to enter that country.

A reciprocal visa waiver agreement between the Government of Barbados and the People’s Republic of China now allows citizens holding ordinary passports of both countries to travel visa free for a period of 30 days.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Maxine McClean and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Ke.

A similar agreement was also negotiated for persons holding passports from Hong Kong, officially called the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region the Republic of China.

