Barbados Gets Brush From Hurricane Maria

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday September 19, 2017 – Hurricane Maria left behind flooding and fallen trees and power lines in Barbados between Sunday night and yesterday, sparing the brunt of its wrath for neighbouring Dominica last night.

During the passage of the system, which passed to the north of Barbados as a Category 2 hurricane, gusty winds downed tree and damaged about three houses.

The Department of Emergency Management reported that it had received 19 reports of flooding.

The northern parishes of St James and St Peter were the hardest hit. Heavy flooding was also reported in the popular tourist hotspot, St Lawrence Gap in the south.

Boat owners also had a hard time protecting their vessels in the choppy waters at the careenage in The City.

Some of them complained they were unable to secure safe harbour for their vessels, which they said were at risk of being severely damaged.

A suspected lightning strike at the Spring Garden Power Station of the Barbados Light and Power left the island in the dark around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. However, by 7.30 p.m. power has been restored to the majority of the island.

While Hurricane Maria is safely away from the island, Barbados remains under a flood warning until 6 p.m.

Schools, which were closed on Monday, remained closed today.

