Barbados Lifts Ban on UK Poultry and Poultry Products

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday October 2, 2017 – Barbados’ ban on poultry and poultry products coming from the United Kingdom (UK) has been lifted.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, commercial importers and the general public are now free to import live birds, hatching eggs, and fresh, frozen and chilled poultry meat and products, including table eggs, from that territory.

The decision follows the UK’s declaration of freedom from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza resulting in the lifting of a ban which was placed on these products last December.

As a result, importers may now apply to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services Department for permits to import poultry and poultry products from the UK.

“Commercial importers are reminded that all commercial shipments of live animals and animal products must be accompanied by an Export Health Certificate issued by the UK’s Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs,” the statement said.

In addition, a passenger meat import permit is needed for personal (passenger) imports of meat and meat products, which must be in their original packaging and bear an official inspection mark.

Passengers must also declare these items on arrival and present them to the agricultural quarantine inspector for examination.

However, persons are asked to note that a ban remains on the importation of poultry and poultry products from other countries in the European Union.

