Barbados Trade Union Suspends Escalated Strike Action at State-Owned TV Station

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday October 3, 2017 – The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) has suspended its threat to escalate the ongoing strike at the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) over increments.

That’s because they have been invited to a meeting by Minister of Labour Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo tomorrow.

The hold on strike action means that workers from the Barbados Water Authority (BWU) who yesterday came out in support of fellow union members at CBC returned to normal duty today.

However, in an apparent deviation from the norm in industrial relations protocol, the CBC employees will remain on strike pending the outcome of tomorrow’s talks.

BWU General Secretary Toni Moore explained that the union was being cautious because the state broadcaster had broken its promises to the workers.

“I prefer use of the word ‘caution’ because under normal industrial relations circumstances, especially where a strike is at the stage that this one is at – on day six – a meeting like this should not have been proposed almost 48 hours after the time it [the letter] was delivered. So that is not normal circumstances,” Moore said.

“So our approach to continue the strike isn’t unusual. We will continue the strike until the point we are entering the meeting to contemplate some resolution.”

In any event, the BWU leader made it clear the union would not tolerate any attempts by the Minister of Labour or CBC to renegotiate an agreement that had already been reached under Byer-Suckoo’s chairmanship for across-the-board payment of increments.

The union contends that the state-run radio, television and cable outfit had reneged on the agreement.

“If it is their intention [to renegotiate], that is unacceptable because an agreement has already been reached and that agreement needs to be honoured, for all and not just for some,” Moore insisted. (Barbados Today)

