Barbados Trade Union Threatens to Name and Shame “Union Busting” Companies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday August 18, 2017 – Barbados’ largest trade union is threatening to name and shame businesses that are trying to block it from representing workers’ interests.

In fact, Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) General Secretary Toni Moore said the union could encourage a boycott of one such guilty company.

“We have some concerns where we have been experiencing a couple of companies – one most blatant – that has been engaging in union busting in 2017 in Barbados,” she said yesterday at a news conference to announce plans for the BWU’s upcoming annual delegates conference.

“Believe it or not, we still have to be dealing with the age-old challenge of some companies refusing the union recognition, refusing any attempt by the union to speak on behalf of people who are registered members of this union, refusing any attempts by the Ministry of Labour to conciliate.”

In one such instance last month, Moore said, a company called in the police after a union representative had made an attempt at engagement.

“It is our intention to expose these challenges to our conference and to take decisions up to, and including, a national promotion for boycott of our members from purchasing from that company,” she added.

The BWU boss insisted that workers must not be denied their right to union representation.

