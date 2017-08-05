Colombian Airline Suspends Service To Barbados

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday August 5, 2017 – The Colombia-based Avianca Airlines is no longer flying to Barbados.

It suspended the service last Friday, citing operational limitations.

“Due to operational limitations, Avianca decided to suspend flights between Bogota and Barbados indefinitely,” the company said in a statement, as it assured that efforts would be made to provide a solution for travellers with reservations on cancelled flights.

“Avianca regrets the impact that the suspension of operations may have on customers and thanks [them for their] understanding [of] this measure aimed at preserving safety and security,” it added.

But Barbados’ Tourism Minister Richard Sealy is hopeful flights will resume.

He said Barbados had enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Avianca for the past two years, and the partnership had served to provide a platform for several new opportunities in the emerging Latin America market.

“We are therefore working closely with Avianca to come up with viable solutions,” he said.

A day before bringing an end to its Barbados service, Avianca suspended flights to Venezuela, citing “security and operational limitations”.

