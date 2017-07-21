Public and Private Sector Workers to Unite to Protest Tax Measures in Barbados

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday July 21, 2017 – The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) have called on all Barbadians to participate in a march next Monday in protest of austerity measures.

At a news conference today, BWU general secretary Toni Moore and BPSA president Charles Herbert said the joint action would not affect the main ports of entry or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

However, both officials urged local businesses to allow workers to participate in the event to show their dissatisfaction with Government’s refusal to return to the negotiating table in response to their calls to review the crippling National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL) which was increased from two to ten per cent from July 1.

“We are encouraging Barbadians to assemble at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m. to march with us. This march is a united effort for all of us to show our commitment towards achieving what is best for Barbados,” Moore said.

Over the last few days, workers across the public service have been engaging in go-slow or sickout action, crippling various operations.

Yesterday, public transportation and operations at the island’s two main ports of entry – the Grantley Adams International Airport and the Bridgetown Port – were affected.

Chief Executive Officer at the Bridgetown Port David Jean-Marie told the Barbados Today online newspaper that a go-slow by unionized workers has dealt a devastating blow to the port’s bottom line.

“Operations across the board would have been affected in terms of the delivery of cargo and the handling and the discharge of vessels. It’s a go-slow, so the equipment, everybody is operating very slowly, which is not good.

“That is a concern to port management generally, because we are dealing with very expensive equipment which is prone to damage by the way it is being operated . . . We’ve contemplated stopping operations because we don’t want to have a dangerous situation in terms of the use of equipment,” Jean Marie said.

At Grantley Adams International Airport, the queues leading up to customs began lengthening from about 1 p.m. yesterday, as border control officers took their cool time processing arriving passengers, according to one airport official who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

The ongoing action has, however, come under heavy fire from political economist and Director of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Dr Don Marshall, who said it was misguided and unwise.

He said that union needed to focus on securing better wages for its members rather than forcing the Government to roll back taxes.

“I’m saying that if you are really going to tackle the crises that labour faces in Barbados, then you have to be tackling the wage stagnation that we have known since 2008/2009, and get back to the drawing board on a wage increase at least for the period between 2009 to 2012, so that we begin to address alleviating the stresses on the pockets and households,” Marshall said.

However, union leaders today insisted that the action has been working and rejected Marshall’s criticism.

