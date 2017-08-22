Belize Will Feel It If — Or More Likely When — Tropical Storm Harvey Re-Emerges

FLORIDA, United States, Tuesday August 22, 2017 – After passing through the Caribbean and then degenerating into a tropical wave last weekend, Tropical Storm Harvey is now expected to make a reappearance.

Forecasters say there’s a 70 to 90 per cent chance the remnants of the storm that caused significant flooding in the Windward Islands last week will restrengthen, and Belize will feel the effects as early as tomorrow.

There are currently disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula and adjacent water areas associated with the remnants of Harvey, and the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami says environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development when the system moves over the Bay of Campeche tonight.

“A tropical depression is expected to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to spread westward across Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next day or so,” it said.

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded streets and homes, blew off roofs and toppled trees and electricity poles in Barbados and also caused similar damage in St Vincent and the Grenadines when it passed between Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Meantime, forecasters are also still keeping their eye on another disturbance that has been lingering in the Atlantic for several days.

But they say the shower and thunderstorm activity associated with that broad trough of low pressure near the northwestern Bahamas remains limited.

“Any development of this system during the next few days should be slow to occur while it moves west-northwestward, and then turns northwestward or northward near Florida and the adjacent waters. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development by the weekend when the system begins to move northeastward over the western Atlantic,” the NHC said.

There is only a 10 per cent of it developing during the next two days, and the chance of development through the next five days is 30 per cent.

