Border Workers in Barbados Could Face Integrity Testing

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday July 31, 2017 – As police in Barbados intensify the war against illegal guns, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite has called for all those working at agencies responsible for protecting the island’s borders to undergo integrity testing.

“All agencies which have border security responsibility, to my mind, we have to move as a country to put them through the same rigorous testing that the Commissioner [of Police] has done and continues to do, particularly those in sensitive positions,” he said.

In fact, Brathwaite said that as part of the national security apparatus, that was one of the things he was strongly recommending.

Noting that people often became sensitive when the matter was discussed, the Attorney General stressed that “without doubt there were undesirables in almost every organization”.

However, he contended that the necessary tools should be used to ensure the “best of the best” were recruited, particularly in sensitive occupations.

While acknowledging that Barbados has “porous” borders, Brathwaite said similar methods were already employed by the Royal Barbados Police Force’s (RBPF) Marine Unit, the Barbados Coast Guard and other sections of the Force which dealt with sensitive information.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police, Tyrone Griffith, re-emphasized that intelligence suggested that illegal firearms were coming through legitimate ports of entry.

However, he told members of the media that while the intelligence was there, the cooperation was not, thereby reducing the likely success at curbing the problem.

“The thing is for all to work together to collaborate and ensure that items coming in, we are sure of what they are. As long as we have that cooperation, we will make a dent in the firearms coming in,” he stated.

In the interim, the police chief said officers from the RBPF had sought dialogue with other law enforcement partners at the ports of entry to ensure that they could reduce the number of firearms that are entering through the ports. He added that they were also hoping to have joint training with the entities involved so everyone would be on the same wave length.

