10 Years Later, Patient Gets Compensation For Botched Blood Transfusion

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday December 20, 2016 – A former patient has been awarded J$4 million (US$31,056) in compensation for an error that took place 10 years ago at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Barbara Wright was given a blood transfusion with the wrong blood type in March 2006. She later sued the Mona hospital, claiming that she had suffered physical and mental injuries.

Wright claimed that she suffered from hypertension and posttraumatic stress disorder, among other complaints.

The assertion was supported by medical reports from two psychiatrists, stating that she needed ongoing therapy to cope with the side effects.

The hospital admitted liability in the matter, but challenged the amount being sought for compensation.

The Supreme Court accepted submissions from both sides and found that Wright did suffer physical and mental injuries.

The former patient was awarded J$4 million (US$31,056) in general damages, J$84,000 (US$652) in special damages and J$360,000 (US$2,795) for future medical expenses.

Receiving the wrong type of blood during a blood transfusion can trigger an ABO incompatibility reaction, a rare but serious and potentially fatal response by the immune system to incompatible blood.

