Animal Rescue and Relief Launched in BVI in Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Wednesday September 13, 2017 – Global animal charities Humane Society International and H/3 Foundation Inc. have launched an animal rescue and relief initiative in the British Virgin Islands, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma.

The initial members of an emergency veterinary team have already arrived on Tortola. Additional HSI veterinarians and technicians, as well as H/3 Foundation volunteers, are scheduled to arrive over the next several days, bringing crucial supplies including food, carriers, hay for farm animals and equipment to support the rescue efforts.

The organizations will also evacuate lost and displaced dogs and cats, and work to reunite families separated from their pets. HSI and H/3 Foundation say they are working to secure airlift and logistics to bring lost and stray animals from the BVI to shelters in the United States, while setting up local BVI veterinary clinics to provide emergency care and treatment for animal victims.

“The BVI has always been a special community of generous and resourceful people, with a deep connection to the magical place they call home – and with the animals who share that home. Since I first visited many decades ago, the BVI and its people have favoured us with their friendship, hospitality and grace. So it is now our honour to be able to give something back – both in addressing an urgent, immediate need, but also as the first step in working together as a community to rebuild an even better BVI in the coming years,” said H/3 Foundation’s founder and chairman Spencer Haber.

“Having come to know the BVI spirit over the last 30-plus years, I am confident that this community will emerge from this tragic period even stronger than it was before.”

Director of animal protection and crisis response at HIS, Adam Parascandola, said the devastation seen in the BVI is heartbreaking and the agency wanted to help however it could.

“With almost all buildings badly damaged or gone, we know Hurricane Irma has affected many animals, including pets and farm animals, as well as the human population of the BVI. Following disasters, we typically find lost and bewildered animals, suffering from injuries, hunger, and dehydration/shock, and in need of immediate care. Our emergency responders and veterinary specialists have already started to evaluate the animal-related needs and challenges on the ground and will help to evacuate pets as needed,” he said.

