Cameras to Monitor Secondary School Students in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sunday July 9, 2017 – Secondary school students in Jamaica will soon be under close watch.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says Government will be installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) systems in at secondary schools shortly, as part of a programme aimed at improving safety and security.

“There are resources that we are going to make available…but one that I am very fascinated about…is a fulsome deployment of the CCTV network across our schools,” he said.

“We are going for the highest grade technology with analytical and artificial intelligence capabilities that will assist (schools) greatly, not only in identifying weapons that are being brought on the campuses, but even identifying students, who are high-risk. Safety and security is the number one priority for the Ministry.”

Senator Reid said the ministry’s programme to boost school safety and security would also include the fencing of institutions whose premises remain open and are proving difficult to monitor.

He made the disclosure as he addressed the launch and inaugural conference of the National Association of Deans of Discipline (NADD) under the theme: ‘Enabling Education Through Discipline Safety and Security’.

Reid said the deans must work closely with guidance counsellors in the day-to-day monitoring and management of educational institutions.

