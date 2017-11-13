Caribbean Youth Advocate for Involvement in Climate Change Planning

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BONN, Germany, Monday November 13, 2017 – Two Caribbean youth delegates to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties are advocating for increased youth involvement in climate change planning.

Participating in the United Nations Development Programme’s Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership (UNDP J-CCCP) side event, 18-year-old Michael Morgan of Jamaica indicated his readiness to take action.

“Youth will be the ones inheriting the effects of climate change in coming years so, it’s essential that we understand what is being done and are involved in plans made,” he said.

Ashfred Norris of Dominica was of a similar persuasion, echoing his Prime Minister’s sentiments that Dominica is now on the frontline of climate change.

During his country report, Ashfred, who is also student of the Dominica State College, cited statistics which highlight how Hurricane Maria has impacted social structures including education and health.

“Youth voices are important but, it’s just the first step. When we look at the ladder of youth participation, we see that the lowest levels are manipulation and tokenism. These are where youth seem to have a role but, it’s mostly ceremonial or, for show. The highest level is youth-initiated decisions and this is what we want to attain,” he maintained.

Both youth delegates represented their countries at the recently concluded Youth Climate Change Conference (YCCC) in Jamaica and thereafter travelled to Bonn, Germany as participants in the Conference of Youth (COY 13) and UNFCCC’s COP 23, supported by the J-CCCP.

During COY 13, the two were members of a working group which produced an output document and worked diligently to ensure that the Caribbean and the Youth Statement on Climate Change issued at the end of YCCC featured in the document.

