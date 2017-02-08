CARICOM and Cuba Agree to Accept Each Other’s Goods Duty-Free

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday February 8, 2017 – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba have reached agreement for the expansion of preferential access to each other’s markets.

The agreement was reached at the 10th Meeting of the Joint Commission Established Under the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement Between CARICOM and Cuba, held in Guyana at the end of last month, according to a statement from the CARICOM Secretariat.

“A significant number of items from the Community, including beer, fish and other agricultural products, and manufactured goods, have been approved for entry into the Cuban market free of duty once both sides formalize the agreement,” it said.

“CARICOM member states have also agreed to grant duty-free access to Cuban goods, including pharmaceuticals. More Developed Countries (MDC) in the Community will also determine the level of preference they will grant to Cuba on a number of other items.”

CARICOM said the agreement also includes a number of items on which each MDC will determine the level of preference it will grant to Cuba.

Exploratory discussions on trade in services were also held.

The two sides agreed to continue to exchange information on trade in services, and to make efforts to advance cooperation in this area, particularly in tourism, CARICOM said.

