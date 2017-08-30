CARICOM Extends Sympathy to Hurricane-Damaged US

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday August 30, 2017 – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended its sympathies to the Government and people of the United States, and especially the state of Texas, on the loss of lives and extensive damage to property and infrastructure following the passage of Hurricane Harvey.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message to US President Donald Trump, expressed the Community’s confidence that the people of Texas and the wider US had the resilience to recover from the disaster.

He also gave the assurance that CARICOM stands with them in this time of disaster.

Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in 50 years when it made landfall last Friday, brought record rainfall which caused unprecedented flooding and drove thousands from their homes. As many as 30 deaths have been reported.

“The widespread destruction wrought by this hurricane has brought suffering to many and will necessitate a significant and lengthy rebuilding process,” the CARICOM Secretary-General said.

“The unprecedented nature of this climatic event highlights the unusual nature of weather patterns that continue to affect nations across the globe,” he added.

