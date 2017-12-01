CAUGHT: Fraud Accused Who Escaped From Trinidad Prison Recaptured

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday December 1, 2017 – The nationwide hunt for Vicky Boodram, a 35-year-old businesswoman who escaped from the jail where she was awaiting trial on 175 fraud charges, has ended.

She was found hiding in a house in the southern town of Penal at 6:40 p.m. yesterday, three days after getting out of the Women’s Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca, apparently with the help of police officers.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said a woman who was at the house was also arrested.

Explaining how lawmen captured the fugitive, the TTPS said in a statement issued last night: “Acting on information, officers went to a bar at Latchoos Road, Penal where they met with a 32-year-old woman and informed her that they had information she was harbouring a prisoner.

“The woman, a lotto booth vendor, led officers to her Sunset Drive home, where Boodram was found seated in a chair, in an upstairs apartment of the building. Both women were subsequently arrested and are currently being questioned by investigators,” it added.

The TTPS said Boodram is expected to face additional charges related to her unauthorized release from prison.

Two police officers, believed to have helped orchestrate her escape, have been interrogated as well.

Boodram had been on remand since March 2016, after being denied bail on multiple fraud charges.

There have been questions about how she managed to so easily walk out of prison.

According to reports in the local media, two police officers – a male and a female – went to the prison armed with what appeared to be a court order for Boodram to appear before a magistrate, and she was allowed to leave.

Prison officials have defended prison officers, saying they had followed proper procedure.

But at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday before Boodram’s capture, Acting National Security Minister Stuart Young said initial investigations showed that a forged document were used in securing the woman’s release.

“That particular document has gone along the chain of custody into the hands of the police officers who are actively investigating this,” he said. “We know it is not a real document. The signature on the document is a fraudulent signature.”

Young said he expected heads will roll, but he said it was still too early to say who was to blame.

“There is no doubt in any reasonable person’s mind that there must be persons held accountable for what has happened. There has been a breakdown and we all wait anxiously to find out where that breakdown took place,” he said.