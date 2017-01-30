CAUGHT! Police in Jamaica Capture Escapee Accused of American Missionaries Murders

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday January 30, 2017 – Police in Jamaica have recaptured a man charged with the murder of two American missionaries, three weeks after he escaped custody.

Dwight Henry was nabbed during a sting operation last Thursday night, as he was travelling in a car in St Mary – the same parish where he allegedly killed 53-year-old Harold Nichols and 48-year-old Randy Hentzel on April 30 last year.

Henry had been arrested in June last year, along with Andre Thomas, for the murders. However, he escaped from the Port Maria Hospital on January 4 after being taken there for medical attention.

He will now face an additional charge of escaping custody, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey who also told the media that several operations were carried out in several communities across St. Mary before Henry was finally caught.

Hentzel and Nichols were found dead in St. Mary, where both accused and victims lived.

The missionaries, who were attached to the Pennsylvannia-based Christian charity TEAMS for Medical Missions, had been residing in Jamaica for several years.

They had left their homes on motorcycles on April 30 to carry out some missionary work in Albion Mountain in the same northeastern parish. Hentzel’s body was discovered that afternoon and Nichols’ body was found the following day.

Autopsies confirmed that Hentzel died of a gunshot wound while Nichols was shot and chopped.

