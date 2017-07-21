Cayman Islands House Speaker Arrested in Florida For Butt Grabbing

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Friday July 21, 2017 – The Speaker of the House in the Cayman Islands has been charged after allegedly grabbing the buttocks of a female casino employee in Florida.

McKeeva Bush, a former premier, filed a written “not guilty” plea on Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of battery.

“The defendant hereby enters a plea of not guilty, requests a trial by jury, hereby waives formal arraignment and requests 15 days for the filing of appropriate defensive motions,” the plea record states.

He was offered bail with a cash bond of US$1,000.

Bush, 62, was arrested on Monday night at a casino in Coral Creek, Florida.

A spokesman for the Seminole Police Department, Gary Bitner said his arrest followed an interview with and sworn statement by the female employee victim and a review of surveillance video.

“Mr Bush allegedly wrapped his arm around [a female casino employee’s] lower back and forcefully pulled the victim towards his direction. According to the arresting officer, the surveillance video showed Mr Bush allegedly wrapped his arm around the victim’s lower back and forcefully pulled the victim towards his direction…..The victim alleged he grabbed her buttocks while pulling her with his right arm,” he said.

There has been no statement from the coalition government of which Bush is part.

