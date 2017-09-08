Claims Made That Guyana Police Were Involved in the Landing of a Mysterious Plane

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday September 8, 2017 – There are damning allegations that Guyanese police may have been involved in the discovery of a mysterious Brazilian plane on an illegal airstrip last month.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon confirmed that the allegations are being investigated.

“There is some information that is available to us which is suggesting a certain level of collusion and that information we take very seriously and it will inform the way in which we deal with the actual deployment of ranks in these areas,” he said.

However, Harmon stayed clear of reports that police were paid money by three men who fled the Beechcraft Kingair plane at North Rupununi.

Demerara Waves Online quoted well-placed sources who claimed that as much as GYD$10 million (US$48,420) might have been involved in the transaction.

Meanwhile, sources in the security sector also told the online publication that eight people, and not three, were on board the plane.

Earlier this week, Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine reported that two passports and two identification cards, said to belong to one Brazilian and one Columbian, were retrieved from the plane.

No one has come forward to claim the Beechcraft Kingair plane registered to Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco.

However, a local contractor was arrested and a backhoe seized in connection with the incident last month.

The contractor and others were reportedly interrogated by police about the leveling of the 5,000 foot long area where the plane landed without permission.

The government has expressed deep concern about the number of illegal airstrips across the country and Minister Harmon disclosed that the Guyana Defence Force would soon be equipped with drones to help monitor the country’s air space.

He said the drones would allow the security forces to “cover greater ground which reduced the number of troops or personnel that you may have to use on the ground.”

“It also gives you coverage of areas that are inaccessible otherwise,” Harmon added.

