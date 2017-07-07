Coconut Oil Health Food Myth Debunked By Experts

TEXAS, United States, Friday July 7, 2017 – A recent trend promoting the health benefits of coconut oil has been trashed by the American Heart Association (AHA) which claims it is as unhealthy as animal fats.

In newly updated advice, the Dallas-based AHA stresses that coconut oil is packed with saturated fat, which can raise the level of “bad” (LDL) cholesterol in the blood.

Some health food gurus claim that the mixture of fats in coconut oil still make it a healthy option, but the American health experts say there is no good-quality evidence to support this.

Plant oils, such as olive and sunflower oils, are generally viewed as healthy choices, while animal fats are mostly regarded as unhealthy.

That theory derives from how much of one particular type of fat – saturated fat or “sat fat” – these products contain.

Eating a diet high in saturated fat can raise the level of “bad” low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, which can be deposited in the walls of the arteries and cause hard plaques to build up that can result in blockages, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

According to the AHA, a whopping 82 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, unlike most other plant oils.

That’s considerably more than in butter (63 percent), beef fat (50 percent) and pork lard (39 percent).

And, like other saturated fats, studies show that coconut oil can increase “bad” cholesterol.

The AHA stresses that people should limit the amount of saturated fat they eat, replacing some of it with unsaturated vegetable oils like olive oil and sunflower oil and spreads made from them.

Studies show that swaps such as these can lower cholesterol by the same magnitude as cholesterol-lowering drugs, according to the AHA,

Dr Frank Sacks, lead author of the AHA advice, said: “We want to set the record straight on why well-conducted scientific research overwhelmingly supports limiting saturated fat in the diet to prevent diseases of the heart and blood vessels.”

  • Billy Gregory

    The AHA , that being said i will let go in one ear and out the other, lol coco puffs just got their
    stamp of approval. What a joke , you can see what companies donate the most

  • Egene Baccus Latchman

    Not entirely correct. People need to validate information from all reference sources. My ancestors who were from India and came to the Caribbean as young indentured labourers only cooked with coconut oil – it was part of their lifestyle and most of them lived to 100 years. It is only the second generation and current generation who are using all the “new age oils” such as olive oil, corn oil, soyabean oil, canloa oils are suffering with diabetes, cancer and high cholesterol. Dietary imbalances, high sugar intake, smoking, over use of alcohol use, lack of exercies, high stress environments, air pollution, allergens, etc. – all these singly or in tandem contribute to increased heart and stroke. So AHA don’t single out coconut oil for attack – such one-sided information is what contributed to the demise of the coconut oil industry in my country to give precedenc to sale of corn, canola and soyabean oil.

  • silversmith

    EX perts is right ! They still push the death by diabetes and heart disease food pyramid as well . The AHA like the AMA are not into cures ! They promote “treatable” conditions that keep their members offices full of the sick and dying looking for symptomatic relief through pharmaceuticals (insulin,cholesterol lowering pills,blood pressure pills,vaccines and boosters, diuretics and the list continues to grow as well as the expense) and bypass surgery. Simple life style changes of eliminating flour, sugar, all soy sourced products reducing carbs and using healthy fats (coconut ,olive and palm oils, lard ,butter) people loose significant weight and bring their numbers down so they no longer need the pills .
  • Maria Fontenelle

    I’ll wait for the University of the West Indies research. I do believe there are attempts to discredit what comes from and that will profit small islands states. Research is never really unbiased.

  • Apples

    A teaspoon of apple cider vinegar each night for 3 months, lowered my cholesterol from 291 to 120 also my glucose level went from 10 to 7. I ate healthy, drank water, and stopped taking their metformin and their lipitor.