Consultations on Rehabilitation and Redemption of Inmates Taking Place in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday December 6, 2017 – The Jamaica Government is engaging critical stakeholders on plans for the rehabilitation and redemption of persons incarcerated in the island’s penal institutions.

State Minister for National Security, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. said the meetings involve officers of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), former prisoners and representatives of various entities that work with the inmates.

“These meetings are strategic in order to build awareness, address concerns and encourage buy-in for the Ministry of National Security’s plans to achieve rehabilitation and redemption,” he said.

The objective is to reduce reoffending, which is a pillar of the national crime-reduction strategy.

Senator Charles Jr. noted that the sessions provide a suitable platform for stakeholders to ask questions, discuss their concerns and provide input to ensure successful implementation.

“The meetings afford a more practical, engaging and effective approach that will ensure that information is disseminated to all, and also (to) hear concerns and recommendations,” he added.

Senator Charles Jr. said that engaging stakeholders in crafting policy ensures broad consensus on planned initiatives, and that the public’s concerns and values are reflected.

“It is also about utilizing the vast amount of information and knowledge that stakeholders hold, to find workable, efficient and sustainable solutions to achieving the fifth pillar of the national crime-reduction strategy,” he added.