Cops and Bank Employees Charged with Foiled Robbery; One Admits Guilt

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Monday July 17, 2017 – A bank worker who was charged with a fellow employee, two police officers and another man for trying to rob his workplace earlier this month, has not only admitted his guilt but claimed that his friend, who was fatally shot during the botched crime, was the mastermind.

Jamal Haynes threw in the towel early, pleading guilty to the July 4 attempted robbery at the bank in Water Street in the capital, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mclennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

He was charged with attempted robbery, along with Shawn Grimmond, his co-worker; police officers Gladston George and Anfernee Blackman; and Keron Saunders, who all pleaded not guilty to the attempted bank robbery charge and were remanded to prison until August 11.

Haynes, who sustained gunshot injuries during the attempted robbery, was jailed for two years for that crime, but was also slapped with additional prison time for other charges he faces separately, and also has two more charges hanging over his head. He admitted to: possession of 9mm ammunition; possession of a 9mm firearm without a licence; and holding a bank employee hostage.

He was fined $180,000 and sentenced to two additional four-year jail terms for the gun and ammo charges, and slapped with a $100,000 fine and six months in prison on the hostage charge.

The two concurrent four-year terms will run consecutively with the two-year sentence for attempted robbery, which means Haynes will be in prison for six years.

However, he pleaded not guilty to discharging a loaded firearm with intent to cause injury and bodily harm; robbing Ryan Myers of his vehicle, a cell phone and cash the day before the bank robbery.

Saunders is also separately accused of being in possession of 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and one Taurus 9mm pistol. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

During the court hearing, the police prosecutor told the court that Haynes helped to plan the robbery. But he insisted that was not the case and claimed it was his friend Elton Wray, an agronomist at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute and a cousin of accused Saunders, who planned the whole thing.

Wray was killed during a shootout between the bandits and security guards and police.

“I did not plan the robbery. My friend who is now deceased had a lot of information on the bank. I thought we were going to rob somebody who had a lot of money in the ATM. It wasn’t until we went to the ATM that I became aware that we were going to rob the night safe,” Haynes said.

He also denied knowing the other accused, except for Saunders.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)