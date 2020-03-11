Coronavirus Outbreak Now Declared a Pandemic

HO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

GENEVA, Switzerland, Wednesday March 11, 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) today used the word pandemic for the first time to refer to the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has infected more than 121,500 people and left over 4,300 dead in 114 countries.

It is the first time the WHO has declared a pandemic since the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 which infected nearly a quarter of the world’s population.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

But he said the spread of the virus can still be controlled, if nations act.

The WHO bossed noted that 81 countries have so far not reported any COVID-19 cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 or fewer cases.

“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” he said.

“If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of #COVID19 cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

"There’s been so much attention on one word.



Let me give you some other words that matter much more, & that are much more actionable:



Prevention.



Preparedness.



Public health.



Political leadership.



And most of all, People"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

The WHO had classified COVID-19 as a global public health emergency on January 30, but until now had referred to it only as an epidemic.

“What we see are epidemics in different parts of the world affecting different countries in different ways,” the WHO director general had said at the end of last month.

The WHO describes a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

Of those infected by COVID-19, more than 81,000 have been recorded in China, the epicentre of the pandemic. There have been 3,140 deaths there.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)