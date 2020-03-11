Coronavirus Test Ordered After Woman with Flu-Like Symptoms Dies in Guyana Hospital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday March 11, 2020 – Health officials are investigating the death of 52-year-old woman who was hospitalized with flu-like systems, even as Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence made it clear there was no evidence the patient had the new Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Testing is being done on samples taken from the woman’s body.

“We do have a suspect case (of coronavirus (COVID-19) and like in all instances there are procedures that we follow,” Minister Lawrence said.

The woman, who was also diabetic and hypertensive, went to the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday evening after returning from New York where more than 170 cases of the virus have been recorded.

She collapsed and had to be resuscitated, but she died today around 8 a.m.

Hospital officials said the woman’s relatives were unable to confirm whether she had contact with anyone who may have COVID-19.

