COVID-19: 13-Year-Old Boy Among Positive Tests in Jamaica; Second Patient Dies and Two Recover

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday April 1, 2020 – Health officials reported yesterday that a 13-year-old boy is one of the latest people to be confirmed with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as they also announced that a second person who tested positive had died.

The teen was one of the two newest cases reported by the Ministry of Health, which said the mode of transmission is under investigation.

The other patient is a 48-year-old Jamaican woman with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta, United States. She arrived in the island on March 24.

A second death and recovery from the virus were also announced in a Ministry statement.

“The Ministry was this afternoon advised of the death of one of its recovering COVID-19 patients at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). Reports are that the patient was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful,” it said.

“In the meantime, a second patient has recovered from COVID-19 and released from hospital.”

There are now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Among them are 24 imported cases, 11 import-related and three cases are under investigation.

