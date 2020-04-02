COVID-19: Another Lockdown in BVI and Residents Get Time to Stock Up

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Thursday April 2, 2020 – Another two-week lockdown is taking effect but government is giving residents the opportunity to stock up on food and other essential supplies before they are confined to their homes.

Governor Augustus Jaspert announced the 24-hour curfew, taking effect April 2-16, in a broadcast last night.

The British Overseas Territory has three COVID-19 cases.

“Aside from essential workers and only when those essential workers are on duty, everyone will be required to stay in their homes during the next 14 days, except in specific limited arrangements over the next three days,” Governor Augustus Jaspert said.

“For the next three days, we are adopting a limited and managed approach to ensure that people are able to stock up for the full lockdown period.”

Essential workers and vulnerable groups got limited access for essential services from 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. today until Saturday. Limited access to essential businesses and services is being granted today, tomorrow and Saturday by the first letter of family surnames from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Only one member per household will be allowed to shop. People are being asked to carry ID cards which will be checked by stores and police during the limited shopping times.

The businesses that will be open to the public are: pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, gas stations, private medical facilities, bakeries, office supplies stores, laundromats, money transfer services, hardware stores and mini markets and are mandated to maintain the protocols for social distancing and implement increased sanitization measures.

