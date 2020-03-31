COVID-19: Bahamas Government to Assist Self-Employed Workers Affected by Tourism Fallout

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Tuesday March 31, 2020 – Thousands of self-employed people who rely on cruise ship and stopover visitors, but are unable to make a living during to the COVID-19 lockdown, are getting some government assistance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest announced yesterday in the House of Assembly that the government has partnered with the National Insurance Board to design a temporary programme that will provide weekly payments of US$200 to persons who meet the eligibility criteria, for a period of up to eight weeks.

“An eligible person can receive up to $1,600 over the eight-week period. I am grateful that the Board eagerly accepted this challenge,” Turnquest said in an update on the government’s stimulus measures in response to COVID-19.

He added that the government will expand the Unemployment Assistance for COVID-19 programme to other licensed self-employed persons who are impacted by the COVID-19 Emergency Orders.

Given the aggressive actions taken by the Government in the interest of public safety, these self-employed persons, outside of the tourism trade, are also facing the complete loss of income and the challenge of meeting their financial obligations. They too will receive a benefit payment of $200 per week for the length of the quarantine period which at present will be in place until at least April 8.

“I wish to emphasize again that this benefit for self-employed persons outside of the tourism trade will be paid for a period corresponding to the period of the ongoing Emergency Orders. NIB will administer this expansion. They will announce the related steps for these persons and applications for this element, which should begin by next Tuesday, April 7,” the Finance Minister said.

He added that the Department of Inland Revenue has indicated that there are just over 7,000 self-employed persons across The Bahamas who meet these criteria.

The Ministry of Finance is budgeting an initial US$5.9 million to cover these additional self-employed persons impacted by the current lockdown.

