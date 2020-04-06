COVID-19: Barbados Reports Second Death and Increase in Cases to 60

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday April 6, 2020 – Less than 24 hours after Minister of Health and Wellness Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic reported the first fatality from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), a second person has died. It was also reported that the total number of cases recorded in the island has now reached 60.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness this evening disclosed that a 74-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, died this morning.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and had been in isolation since his diagnosis.

A statement from the Ministry said the man was infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 positive individual.

The first person to have died from COVID-19 in Barbados was an 81-year-old man who travelled to the United Kingdom and returned to Barbados on March 22. He died Saturday night, after he and his 83-year-old wife tested positive for the virus when they reported symptoms earlier in the day.

Health Minister Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic said the elderly man died of COVID-19-related pneumonia and complications of diabetes.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best expressed sympathy, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to the family and friends of the latest victim.

He said he was saddened that another Barbadian had succumbed to the viral illness, and it was particularly difficult to hear of a second death so soon after the first.

“This is a sombre time for our country as we lose another person to this deadly disease. I ask our citizens to remain strong and to continue to be vigilant every day, taking every precaution to protect themselves against this illness,” he said.

Dr Best further appealed to residents to observe the curfew currently in place, by staying off the streets, to help health officials contain the spread of COVID-19.

Four additional people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive for the viral illness since March 16 to 60 – 31 females and 29 males – ranging in age from seven to 95.

Of those, 52 remain in isolation, six have been released and two have died.

The new cases include a 95-year-old male who is critically ill. The others are a 47-year-old female, who was infected by a known contact, a 57-year-old female and an 84-year-old woman who travelled abroad.

A total of 557 tests have been carried out since testing started on February 11.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)