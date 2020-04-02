COVID-19: Cases Jump to 44 in Jamaica with Residents of Quarantined Community Testing Positive

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 2, 2020 – Confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have now reached 44, with the latest cases all coming from one community under quarantine.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton reported yesterday that all six individuals are from the community of Corn Piece in the southern parish of Clarendon.

And he stressed that with the increase in COVID-19 cases, Jamaicans need to continue to limit people-to-people contact.

“The reality is the most effective way to control the virus’ spread or to flatten the curve is for people-to-people contact to be kept at a minimum, and I think the Corn Piece experience is an indication, again, of why it is that we have to insist on compliance,” he said.

The Health Minister lamented that a number of Jamaicans are not complying with the social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Government has stipulated that persons stay at least one metre (three feet) away from each other, especially when out in public, and has imposed an all-island curfew for seven days, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning yesterday.

The imposition of the curfew means there are restrictions on all movement of persons except for those in the medical services (doctors, nurses), persons in the Business Processing Outsourcing industry and other personnel who fall under the essential services, beyond the hours stipulated. Exempted persons are required to produce valid identification. There are also restrictions on public transportation.

Of Jamaica’s total 44 confirmed cases, 24 are imported, 17 are import-related cases and three cases are now under investigation. There have been two recoveries and three deaths to date.

The latest death was that of a 41-year-old man with United Kingdom travel history. He suffered from some underlying conditions and developed renal failure and passed away.

