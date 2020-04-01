COVID-19: Closure of Guyana’s Airports Extended to May 1

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday April 1, 2020 – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene Correia International Airport (ECIA) will remain closed to international flights until May 1, 2020.

This decision was taken in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and was based on a request made by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said.

In a letter to Minister David Patterson, the GCAA stated that the original two-week period – March 19-April 1 2020 – was “very effective and assisted tremendously with slowing the spread of COVID-19 by limiting international contacts”.

Noting that the number of COVID-cases both globally and regionally have risen, particularly in countries that have ports of origin for passengers to Guyana, it added: “With our initial 14 days about to expire and with the lessons learnt together with the prevailing regional and global situation, I hereby propose that the directive be extended for 30 days after its expiration, until May 1st 2020.”

On March 19, the airports were officially closed to international flights, while domestic flights have proceeded.

The Government approved humanitarian flights to allow citizens desirous of returning to Guyana as well as facilitated the exit of nationals of countries such as Cuba and the United States of America.

Outgoing cargo flights, medivacs and technical stops for aircraft that require fuel have also received approvals by the GCAA.

As of yesterday, Guyana had recorded 12 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths.

