COVID-19: Death Number 6 in Trinidad As Cases Approach 100

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday April 3, 2020 – A sixth person has died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases in the twin-island republic reached 98.

No details have been given about the latest victim.

The Ministry of Health reported that of 705 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 98 tested positive.

The latest one was reported today.

Only one person who tested positive for COVID-19 has so far been discharged.

More than half of the country’s total positive cases – 49 – came from a group of nationals who returned from a cruise last month.

