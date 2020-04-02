COVID-19: Death Number Four in Guyana; Gov’t Denies President Tests Positive

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thursday April 2, 2020 – Hours after reporting Guyana’s third death from the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence has confirmed the fatalities now stand at four.

The latest to die is a man from Region 4.

His was the third death in two days. On Tuesday, the country’s second COVID-19 fatality was recorded. The first was recorded on March 11th.

Guyana has reported 19 COVID-19 cases.

Meantime, the government has rubbished a post on social media that President David Granger has tested positive for COVID-19.

“President David Granger is not afflicted with the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and is enjoying good health,” stated the Ministry of the Presidency, adding that Granger continues to work daily to lead the nation through this difficult time.

The Ministry condemned the post as “distasteful”, and urged people to refrain from causing public panic and to utilize their public voices and platforms responsibly.

The post on social media claiming President David Granger had contracted COVID-19.

Yesterday President Granger participated in a virtual conference hosted by the National Coronavirus Task Force (NCTF) to discuss a national response to the virus.

The meeting of ministers agreed to several stringent measures to be implemented shortly to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This afternoon, President Granger announced that in order to strengthen containment measures, the government will close public gathering at places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with effect from midnight on April 3.

