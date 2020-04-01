COVID-19: Fourth Death in Trinidad as Cases Rise to 89

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday April 1, 2020 – An elderly woman with a pre-existing condition has become the fourth person to die after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health made the disclosure in a late-night bulletin last night, in which it also said that two more people tested positive for the virus.

The latest positive tests bring the total to 89, with only one person recovering and discharged from the hospital so far. As of yesterday, 583 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.

The Ministry of Health said that in one of the two new cases, the person has no history of recent travel or contact with a positive case.

The other case is a person who had contact with people who had a history of recent travel.

The first COVID-19 patient to die was a 77-year-old man. He passed away last Wednesday at the Couva Hospital. A day later, an 80-year-old man, who was quarantined at Camp Balandra before his transfer to the Couva Hospital, also passed away.

The third death was recorded on Tuesday but no details about the individual were provided.

