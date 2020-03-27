COVID-19: Jamaica Government to Provide Financial Assistance for Axed Workers

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday March 27, 2020 – Government has promised to thousands of Jamaicans who lose their jobs because of the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jamaica now has 26 confirmed cases of the virus.

Closing the 2020/2021 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke outlined a bailout package that includes Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SET Cash) and Business Employee and Transfer of Cash (BEST Cash) programmes under government’s JAM$5.9-billion (US$43.8 million) COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) initiative.

Temporary grants will be provided under SET Cash for laid-off or terminated employees who earn below the income tax threshold of JAM$1.5 million (US$11,127) who are “most vulnerable to the effects of being suddenly laid off”, he said.

The offer will be available to persons who lost their jobs in any sector from March 10, and before June 30, and Minister Clarke said individuals will be required to apply online, and successful applicants will receive payment at a rate of JAM$9,000 (US$67) per fortnight, which will be paid monthly.

“It will be necessary to verify that the applicant was employed prior to March 10. This verification will be achieved by verifying that at some point in the last three months, statutory deductions were filed on behalf of the employee,” he explained.

Meanwhile, BEST Cash will help entities to retain workers in the tourism sector.

It will provide temporary cash transfers to registered businesses that are operating in the hotel, tours, attraction companies, and segments of the industry that are registered with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), based on the number of workers that they “keep employed, who are under the income tax threshold of $1.5 million (US$11,127),” Minister Clarke said.

To qualify, each tourism business will need to apply for the Best Cash, by filling out the required form online, and then file the payroll returns on the 15th of April, May and June, and for the three months, the Government will provide JAM$54,000 (US$400) over the period for each employee that a beneficiary company retains, once their taxable income is below JAM$1.5 million (US$11,127).

