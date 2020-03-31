COVID-19: Second Death Recorded in Guyana; More than 1,600 Confirmed Cases in the Region

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday March 31, 2020 – A second person who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana has died.

The 38-year-old man passed away in the COVID Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital today.

He tested positive for the virus last weekend and reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

The first fatal COVID-19 case was that of a 52-year-old woman who had diabetes and hypertension. She had traveled from New York earlier this month.

At a briefing today, Deputy-Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Boyle said the number of confirmed cases stands at 12 – 10 of them in Region 4 and one each in Region 3 and Region 6.

A total of 52 persons have been tested and another 43 are in institutional quarantine while dozens more are on home quarantine.

Based on Pan American Health Organization modeling, Guyana is forecast to record 1,400 COVID-19 cases.

In the wider Caribbean, there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases: Dominican Republic (901, including 42 deaths), Cuba (170, including 4 deaths), Venezuela (135, including 3 deaths), Trinidad and Tobago (85, including 3 deaths), Aruba (50), Jamaica (36, including 1 death), Barbados (34), United States Virgin Islands (30), Bermuda (27), Haiti (15), Bahamas (14), Cayman Islands (12, including 1 death), Guyana (12), Dominica (11), Curaçao (9, including 1 death), Grenada (9), Saint Lucia (9), Suriname (8), Antigua and Barbuda (7), Saint Kitts and Nevis (8), Montserrat (5), Turks and Caicos Islands (5), Belize (3), British Virgin Islands (3), Sint Maarten (3), Anguilla (2), and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1).

Global figures as of this afternoon show more than 771,000 confirmed cases and over 37,000 deaths.

