COVID-19: Sister of Immigration Minister is The Bahamas’ First Fatality

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Thursday April 2, 2020 – The Bahamas has reported its first death related to the new Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a 57-year-old woman, the sister of Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson, passed away on Tuesday.

Kim Johnson-Rolle died on the way from the island of Bimini, where she resided, to New Providence.

At a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said The Bahamas has recorded 21 cases of COVID-19, including Johnson-Rolle: four in Grand Bahama, 16 in New Providence and one in Bimini (Johnson-Rolle).

The last six cases were all from New Providence, the most populous island in The Bahamas, but one of those is linked to Grand Bahama.

“We are in a surge. There is community spread,” said Prime Minister Minnis who is a medical doctor.

“Aggressive contact tracing continues. Health officials are following cases day- by-day. Through GIS mapping we have identified hotspots on New Providence and we have undertaken GIS mapping on Grand Bahama to identify hotspots there We will be vigorously stepping-up enforcement of the curfew in hot spots,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the best weapons in fighting the community spread of COVID-19 remain physical distancing and people staying at home.

While thanking those who are following the regulations and guidelines, he chastised those who fail to comply and are risking their health and the health of others.

“They are distracting the police from other essential duties and they may be prosecuted for failing to abide by the regulations, which are designed to save lives,” Minnis said.

“I want to speak very directly to all Family Island residents…. Please do not go wandering from settlement to settlement visiting friends and family. We have to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 on every island and cay.”

He reiterated that except for emergency personnel, there is to be no domestic travel within the country by plane or boat.

“Those who do not abide by this may place other islands and cays and Bahamians in danger. They also risk prosecution. No resident of New Providence or Grand Bahama should travel to any Family Island or Cay. Likewise, no one from the Family Islands or cays should travel to another island or cay, including New Providence and Grand Bahama,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged residents to leave home only to purchase necessities or if they are essential services workers.

Minnis also reported that 50 of the country’s medical and health care professionals, who are putting themselves at risk to save lives and to help the sick to recover, “have had to be taken out of the system because of exposure to the virus”.

