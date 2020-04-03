COVID-19: St Kitts and Nevis Extends State of Emergency

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Friday April 3, 2020 – Government has extended the State of Emergency in the twin-island federation, which includes the 24-hour curfew, as it continues to review and update its measures and protocols geared at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris made the announcement yesterday.

The extension took effect at this morning when the previous regulations expired.

“These new (COVID-19) Regulations…will run until Thursday, 9th April at 7 p.m. when the Cabinet of Ministers will determine any new action to be taken,” the Prime Minister said.

“On Saturday night at 7 p.m., a full 24-hour curfew, a total lock-down, is reintroduced until Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. This means a full 24-hour lock-down on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday continuing until Wednesday at 6 a.m.,” he added.

Harris said that these regulations were necessary to slow the transmission of the virus from one person to another, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers.

“As we interrupt human to human transmission we can be more effective in identifying, isolating and caring for patients. The sooner treatment can start the better for all of us,” he added.

Prime Minister Harris further noted that people will be allowed to leave their homes next Wednesday and Thursday, on a limited basis, to purchase food and medicines between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., while a while a curfew will be in place for Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

