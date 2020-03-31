COVID-19: St Kitts Government Announces Lockdown

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris announced a 24-hour curfew starting tonight and continuing until Friday in the first instance.

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Tuesday March 31, 2020 – With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising to eight and residents still disobeying State of Emergency orders, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has announced a 24-hour curfew for four days.

In a national address that was broadcast on radio and television yesterday evening, he said the lockdown from 7 o’clock tonight until 6 a.m. Friday, April 3, in the first instance, was decided by Cabinet after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital.

“It means that the current regulations will be repealed and new regulations made in which no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences,” Prime Minister Harris told the country.

A 14-day State of Emergency was proclaimed on March 28 to help slow the spread of the virus.

However, the country’s leader, stated: “Despite a clear statement that all citizens must stay at home except in certain very limited situations, the Police High Command has reported that many persons have chosen to disobey these regulations.”

“Irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated. Offenders will be promptly arrested and charged. We will not hesitate to prosecute those found in breach of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations. We are in a war and this war we must win. Together we must be united, with all of us doing our part to ensure our safety – that of our families, communities and, by extension, our beloved Country. This is not a time for reckless behaviour. Sober, responsible behaviour is essential,” the Prime Minister warned as he announced the curfew.

Meantime, Harris has advised people against engaging in panic buying and hoarding.

“There is an adequate stock of food on hand. This week alone, some 57 containers are arriving with food, vegetables and beverages. The short point is that vessels are coming on schedule every week. Do not crowd shopping centres to purchase and stockpile food that may very well expire and ultimately be a waste of money, as you would have to dispose of it. An adequate supply is on hand for the next six to eight weeks. I urge you to please act calmly and wisely,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that he was satisfied that as long as people adhered to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, took the advice of the health experts and prayed, “everything will work for the good”.

