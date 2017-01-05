Cricket on CXC Curriculum?

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday January 5, 2017 – The history of cricket as a subject could be added to the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations Physical Education curriculum if the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has its way, the Jamaica Star has reported.

WICB Marketing and Communications Manager Carole Beckford says that the body wants to have the subject added, saying the intention is to have the younger generation understand how important the sport is to Caribbean unity.

“Physical Education is already on the CXC [Caribbean Examinations Council] Curriculum. Because of the strong history of cricket as a subject, we thought it would have been an important partnership with CXC to ensure that the history of West Indies Cricket is being carried on – that people understand how important it is, whether it’s social, business or political.

“If a young student passes through the region and does Physical Education (PE), they’ll understand not just the physical part of it, but the historical and the social context as well,” she said.

Beckford was a member of the panel that looked at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) syllabus for Physical Education.

“Physical Education is being looked at broadly. For example, at the SBA [School Based Assessment] level, you could jolly well do a cricket project as part of your assessment. It’s just to get it as a subject matter for PE,” she said.

Beckford and the WICB have been meeting with CXC in order to make the curriculum addition a reality and she said talks between both organizations are ongoing. (Jamaica Star)

