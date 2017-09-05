Crime A Major Cost to Jamaica Economy, National Security Minister Says

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday September 5, 2017 – Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Robert Montague says the scourge of crime is a significant cost to the economy.

In fact, it’s approximately five per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“If we were able to cut crime in half, the economy would grow by two and a half per cent without the investment of a single additional dollar,” Montague contended.

He pointed out that it cost the health services some J$400,000 (US$) per day to keep one gunshot victim in intensive care.

“Now, we have just over 1,000 gunshot victims so far this year and if you multiply that by $400,000 then it should give you an idea as to how much money we are spending because of crime,” he noted.

The National Security Minister argued that if crime was significantly reduced the Government would be able to spend more money on infrastructure development as well as to pump more resources into health and education.

“The schools would be better equipped. We would have more water in more communities as well as better garbage disposal. I say all of this to emphasize the importance of putting our collective energies together in dealing with the scourge of crime,” he said.

Montague said the Government will be leaving no stone unturned in dealing with the problem, noting that the citizens of the country have a right to live in peaceful communities.

“We are not going to allow the criminals to dictate how we live or how we go about our daily lives. Their actions have come at a great economic cost to our communities and to our country,” he said.

He added the “onus is on everybody to try and do better and to rise up and say enough is enough. We have a lot at stake and we simply have to operate on a united front and be ready to take back our communities”.

  • Angela Lum Wai

    Crime is a direct result of the breakdown of the family. When the government and those who are in positions of leadership realize that the family is the microcosm of our society, then they can begin to help their country.
    Government have a duty to lead by example, as do teachers, doctors, lawyers, policemen, entertainers, celebrities, pastors, and priests and all religious and community leaders. Everyone who has been endowed with the responsibility of working for and helping others carry a responsibility to be positive role models and to lead by example.
    In the same way the head of a school determines the success of the pupils, as he/she sets the standard for the school. The Government in power will determine the future of the country, as he/ she will take the citizens of the country down or up, in the same way the economy of the country will be driven.
    The people of the country looks for their Government to set standards in all sphere that will determine progress.
    Jamaica is a broken society, as bad governance has destroyed its very fabric. It has become hedonistic and the life style that prevails has destroyed the essence of the family.
    The family structure that held families no longer exist for the masses, as mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers no longer exercise leadership, control and good example.
    The dance hall culture parades unrestrained sexual wantonness in the presence of little children, young impressionable youths and women and men. It encourages irresponsibility and disrespect towards children, as parent’s use the cash they should spend on their children welfare and education, to purchase make up, wigs and clothes fit only for prostitutes.
    They follow degrading lyrics that are designed to destroy the very humanity God gives us, to harm themselves and others. Examples of this are skin bleaching, spending scarce money to alter their appearance etc. No wonder men growing up in Jamaica have little respect for women and the women have no regard or respect for themselves. They are blinded to what is happening to them and continue to fail to meet the needs of their children.
    Who are investing in the youths, who will be Jamaica’s future? Child exploitation, trafficking in children and missing children are not being tackled! This is the devil’s work.
    How can a society that neglects and allow the humanity of innocent children to be violated cannot be at peace? Jamaica has invited the devil into its midst and he is busy doing his destructive work.
    A country that tolerates adults having sex with children, encourages Satan in its midst. Once this law is broken, the country is on a road to no return. The abused mostly become abusers. The few that does not go on to abuse are the ones that got help, or had someone to give them nurturance and support.
    If children are brought up neglected – with no positive role model; their future will be grim and so will be the future of Jamaica.
    A young person without conscious, who killed, was the emotionally neglected and physically abused child, or who had no one to help him to manage his rage.
    The serial murderer was the child who had no one that really cared about him/her and only received negative attention in beatings, shouting or rough treatment. A child that witnesses his mother’s multiple partners, who also abused him and witnessed his mother partner abuse her, is more likely to develop emotional and mental health problems. These children will grow up to be Jamaica’s future.