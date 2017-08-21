Criminals in The Bahamas Warned They Will be Made “Uncomfortable” As Police Intensify Crime Fight

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Monday August 21, 2017 – With a startling 39 per cent increase in murders, law enforcers in The Bahamas are redoubling their efforts to arrest crime.

There have been 89 murders for the year so far, compared to 64 for the same period in 2016. And last Friday alone there were three murders on New Providence.

Following a meeting with the top brass of the police force over the weekend, a tough talking National Security Minister Marvin Dames put criminals on notice.

“I would like to send a warning out to all those persons who continue to live a life of crime: moving forward we intend to make your life very uncomfortable. We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure that you are made to account for your wrong doings. This is a promise,” he said.

Dames outlined an aggressive crime fighting strategy, which will target crime hotspots, gangs, and the illegal drug and gun trade.

“They [police] will be taking a more aggressive approach to handling drug peddling and shutting down drug houses in communities throughout New Providence, Grand Bahamas, and across the Family Islands, as they are the source of many of the crime problems that exist,” he said.

“They will be increasing their intelligence and operational efforts to identify and disrupt gang activities….There will be an increased focus on firearm traffickers with a view to bringing them to justice.”

Minister Dames also served notice that more police would be on the streets. Both foot and vehicle patrols are set to increase.

He stressed that it was important to strengthen the police force.

In this regard, a review will be conducted to determine the required number of officers at any division.

In the meantime, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been mandated to work with police.

