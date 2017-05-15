Criminals Warned as DNA Registry in Jamaica Gets Going

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday May 15, 2017 – Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Robert Montague says a DNA registry is now in operation, making it easier for police to positively identify perpetrators of crime.

The DNA science will enable police to rely less on fingerprinting to guarantee a positive identification.

Montague added that the Government has invested in the Institute of Forensic Sciences and Legal Medicine, and more equipment and more pathologists will be available in the all-out assault against crime.

“This strategy is working. New technology and advancements are allowing us to prepare better cases and enhance our intelligence gathering,” he said.

“The DNA will now tie them to the crime scene and ensure there is no more escaping on a technicality. It will help us to catch the criminals and bring them to justice. What we are saying to them now is that they can run, but they cannot hide. We will hunt you down and we will find you,” he warned.

Minister Montague added that the crime-fighting arsenal of the security forces will get another significant boost with the purchase of an additional aircraft, to supplement the two ships and aircraft that were recently acquired.

“We intend to purchase another plane to secure our borders and reduce the flow of guns and drugs into Jamaica,” he said.

During the course of the financial year, his Ministry also intends to repair some 30 stations, while 20 new mobile stations will soon be completed and deployed in hotspots.

